CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Polls for the South Carolina primary election are just hours away from opening and News 2 is helping you with what you need to know before you cast your ballot.

Doors are getting ready to open at 99 polling locations across the Lowcountry and Charleston County Board of Election officials and political analysts expect a large turnout.

“Remember we had two weeks of early voting in South Carolina for the first time this year. Nevertheless, we will probably see the majority of the votes cast tomorrow on election day,” says John Brisini, a political analyst.

Recently expanded early voting made a big impact with nearly 6,500 early voters in 9 days.

“We had so many more people show up to cast their ballot ahead of time in a more condensed time period which is pretty phenomenal since this bill just passed a month ago,” says Isaac Cramer, the Executive Director of Charleston County Board of Elections.

With redistricting for congressional districts 1 and 6, officials are reminding voters that some polling locations may have changed.

“If you are in West Ashley or in the Peninsula you used to be in congressional one, but now you are congressional 6. Looking at that sample ballot will show you, everyone who is on that ballot,” says Cramer.

Cramer suggests double-checking before you head out the door so that you have everything you need and know where you are going. He says experts are available to answer any questions you may have.

“You can chat with somebody in our office with any questions you have about polling locations or who is on your ballot. We can answer that in a quick time frame,” he says.

Polls open up at 7 a.m., but Cramer says people have opportunities to cast a ballot throughout the day.

“If you are in line by 7 p.m. on election night, you are still eligible,” he says.

With high temperatures tomorrow, Cramer says it’s important to bring things to help prepare to stand in lines.