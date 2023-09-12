NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in African American settlement communities shared their concerns about Charleston County’s proposed amendments to its Historic Preservation Ordinance.

A public hearing was held on Tuesday night during the Charleston County Council meeting to educate the public on the several changes being considered within the ordinance. Fifteen people participated in the public comment section to speak out against the proposal.

“For us to make any progress, we the people involved, we need to be at that table,“ said one speaker.

Three settlement communities in Charleston County are considered Historic Districts and are protected under the ordinance. They are the Phillips Community, the Beefield Community, and the Ten Mile Community.

Preservation groups like the Historic Charleston Foundation said they’re worried the changes to the ordinance could negatively impact these areas.

“Basically, what the amendments would do is strip the Historic Preservation Commission of any power that they have to rule on issues pertaining to land use, plat subdivisions, density. Basically, kind of site design issues that are impacting Charleston County Historic Districts and National Register sites,” said Justin Schwebler, the Properties Manager for the Historic Charleston Foundation.

Schwebler said some developments are already being considered within these communities.

“These developments would basically create these incompatible, very dense, tract home developments that would kind of forever alter the characteristics that make these communities significant,” Schwebler explained.

Community members urged county council to keep the public involved in the process before any amendments are made. You can read the full list of proposed changes here.

The Phillips Community was added to the National Register of Historic Places in the last week.