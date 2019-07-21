Charleston County Public Library celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing.

Families across multiple branches of the library participated in space themed story times, crafts, and even had the chance to touch a piece of the Moon and Mars.

The library is hosting space related events all summer long as a part of their “A Universe of Stories summer reading program.

“We saw kids walking around in little space suits, kids are just excited to think of inspiring those dreams in themselves of, maybe I could go to the moon one day, or Mars, or maybe I could explore a love of space “ Devon Andrews, Strategic Programming Manager, Charleston County Libraries

NASA Astronaut Dr. Don Thomas visited six Charleston County Library branches.

He said that he hoped he inspired more children to be interested in science.

If you’re interested, the Charleston County Public Library has telescopes available for checkout.