MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The newly renovated Village Library in Mount Pleasant will open on Monday, Oct. 30.

Citizens are invited to attend the opening ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) at 9 a.m. on 430 Whilden St. The ceremony will feature guest speakers from the library, Charleston County Government, and elected officials.

All visitors are welcome to meet the library staff and explore the new look inside the branch.

The Village Library has been closed since October 2022, getting an interior redesign created by Liollio Architecture. The renovation budget comes from a $108.5 million referendum-funded budget to build new libraries and renovate all existing libraries.

“We’re excited to open the doors to Village after months of renovation and share this beautifully refreshed branch with the community,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig.