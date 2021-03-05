Charleston County Public Library to hold community virtual forum on new Keith Summey North Charleston Library

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library and Charleston County Government are hosting a virtual forum to update the community on the progress of the building of the new Keith Summey North Charleston Library.

The new library is set to replace the current Cooper River Memorial Library.

The virtual community forum will happen on Wednesday, March 17 at 6:00 pm via Zoom.

Registration for the forum is now available.

The live video stream will also be available to the public from the public computers of Cooper River Memorial or any other open library location providing public computer access during the program and may view the recording after at any library with public computer access.

Printed renderings of the building’s design will also be available at the current Cooper River location starting March 17.

Cooper River Memorial is expected to close in late April with a closure date being announced at a later time.

The library will open a temporary location on Cherokee Street/Rivers Avenue in April with an opening date to be announced at a later time.

The facility is expected to break ground in May with construction projected to take around a year.