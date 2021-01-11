Charleston County Public Works to survey county roads, identify those in most need of repair

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County officials are working to address deteriorating roads across the county. It’s a problem some county residents say has become a major concern and a costly one. Now, leaders are teaming up to survey the county roads with a new tool.

The van used to conduct the survey on roads is equipped with 3-D cameras, sensors, lasers and computers to collect and compile data to identify roads in need of the most help.

Roads traveled by thousands each and every day are beginning to showing the wear and tear.

“I think they have really deteriorated over the last two to three years,” says Howard Evert, a Charleston County resident. “Maybe that’s because of the traffic, maybe the weather, lack of maintenance.”

Cracks an potholes can prove costly for both the county and residents, racking up a bills for repair including Evert who recently had to make a trip to the mechanic.

“I actually just replaced a tire after I ran into one,” says Evert.

Driving cross county from Folly Beach to Awendaw, Pennsylvania based ARRB Systems will survey all paved roads before presenting the findings.

“They do have cameras and lasers and sensors and they can measure several different pavement distresses such as rutting or rattling or cracking,” says Mackenzie Kelley, Project Manager for Charleston County Public Works. “That helps create the pavement condition index.”

The data will be complied and used to create Charleston County’s Pavement Assessment Plan to fix the areas in most need.

“This data helps us have verifiable data to help us have an objective approach,” says Kelley.

A refined approach to make the best fixes for both the short and long terms.

“With this data, the decisions that the county can make will help them spend their money more wisely,” says Eric Botting, a Business Development Manager with ARRB.

The end goal for the county, smoother and stronger roads. For Evert, he’s hoping for fewer trips to mechanic for new tires.

“Surveying is a great idea, you know we’ve had a dramatic increase in traffic over the last few years,” says Evert. “Knowing where the problem areas are is a good place to start.”

County officials estimate it will take roughly four weeks to survey all roads in Charleston County and then an additional four to six weeks to compile the data from the survey.