CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is back open on Tuesday for the first time since October.

The county is making more money available for county neighbors who are having trouble paying rent or utility bills. Aid for landlords is also available.

“I think that it’s been a very successful program. I think we’re had a tremendous affect on a lot of people’s lives out there,” said Jean Sullivan, Charleston County’s Director of Community Development. “We have a lot of people waiting to get in the system tomorrow to get assistance.”

In the past, Charleston County has used almost $20 million to help over 3,000 renters and over 600 landlords.

Those numbers are a sharp increase from before the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has made rental assistance an absolute necessity. In years past we provided services to maybe 30 or 40 people over the year,” said Sullivan. “We’re now serving thousands.”

The average amount of assistance given is just over $6,000 and the average income of households helped is approximately $20,300 a year.

The application for rental assistance can be found here.

Neighbors who require technical support or need access to a computer to fill out the application can go to any Charleston County Public Library except the Village Green branch.

Questions about eligibility can be answered over the phone in English and Spanish by calling 855-452-5374 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For neighbors who need assistance in Spanish, the library branches below have staff and appointments to help.



• John L. Dart Library

• Folly Beach Library

• Hurd/St. Andrews Library

• Otranto Road Library

• Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library

• St. Paul’s/Hollywood Library

• Wando Mount Pleasant Library

