Charleston County Republican Party releases statement on Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at age 87 and many have shared their thoughts on her death.

The Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington released a statement on Justice Ginsburg.

The statement can be found below:

“The chain of partisan competition melted at the news of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – a woman who fought for America, pioneered in the area for women’s rights and gender equality. At 87, Justice Ginsburg was a part of the history and challenges of or Nation. Her imprint on our justice system will be felt for years to come. Justice Ginsburg forced her opponents to be better, sharper and more informed than anyone else. We must give her credit for the great figure she was. Today, her family mourns, and we should all mourn with them.” Maurice Washington, Charleston County Republican Party Chairman