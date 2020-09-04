Charleston County residents take concerns over Highway 41 project to county

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents of the Philips Community say they’re voices are not being heard in regards to a planned highway expansion project. Today they took their concerns to the Charleston County council.

Residents from the Phillips and Seven Mile communities say they worry impacts from the expansion project could be long lasting for those living in the community.

“We’re really not getting full representation from the county,” says Louis Jefferson, Vice President of the Community Action Group for Encouragement (CAGE).

“Our feeling is, is this process should either be delayed or start over again,” says George Freeman, who serves as president for the group.

Members of the Phillips and Seven mile community say their concerns have gone unheard, fearing the highway 41 project could forever alter their community.

“Even more valuable than that, it’s disrupting and taking away our culture,” says Jefferson. “Which is the core of what we are.”

Attempts to voice concerns to the county have gone unheard until Thursday. Freeman worries it may be too late despite the sit down.

“We don’t see how the options we’ve provided to them is even going to get vetted like the other options got vetted,” says Freeman.

Continued expansion for a growing part of Charleston County, Freeman says the projects are like a broken record.

“Only communities that are bearing the burden of having new roads or roads widening throughout our community'” says Freeman. “Our communities have been here since, for at least a 150 years.”

Jefferson says all he wants is for council to consider the proposed alternatives.

“Do it, we understand the need for it but take it around,” says Jefferson. “We’ve given up all we can quietly give up.”

Doubtful that the proposed alternatives will be fully vetted, Jefferson says members of the community are already looking at what’s next.

“We will have to go to the justice department with this matter and look at it from a racial discrimination point, which we are more than prepared to due,” says Jefferson.

County council will hold a regularly scheduled meeting next Tuesday, September 8th. As of right now, the expansion project is not on the agenda but Freeman says his group plans to show up both inside the meeting and outside of the building to voice concerns.