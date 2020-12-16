Charleston County School District awarded $12 million grant for Cultural Competency Training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) was awarded an Education Innovation & Research (EIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The five-year grant is worth $12 million.

The grant will focus on teacher choice in cultural competency training with teachers receiving an allowance to choose their own professional learning.

After attending training, teachers will provide feedback so the district can collectively build a resource bank of cultural competency training.

This development will serve as an extension of the Board of Trustees’ plans to train all CCSD employees in Cultural Competency.

The ultimate goal is to create a culturally competent learning environment that adapts to and values diversity and institutionalizes cultural knowledge.

This was the first year the U.S. Department of Education sought projects centered on teacher choice in professional learning.