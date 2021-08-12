Charleston County School District bus transportation updates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local school leaders are also laying out how they plan to keep students safe on buses. From knowing where your bus stop is located to how far away it is, Charleston County School District has come up with a new digital map on their website to track buses as well as on their First View app they started last year.

“The problem we found was there are constant changes with bus routes, buses being added and deleted and that in turn has an impact in bus stop times,” said James Lynch, Executive Director of Transportation at CCSD.

All you have to do is enter your address and it will find your closest bus stop on the First View app.

You can also allow notifications about your child’s bus and track that bus in real-time.

“Then it reduces some tension knowing that us is in route and will time of arrival and will give dispatchers send out alerts to inform the community in case there is an accident,” said Gary Reese, Senior Location Manager for First Student.

First Student estimates they will bring 20 to 22-thousand students to and from school this year.

Charleston County School District says they are following guidelines from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“We are making sure buses are disinfected on a daily basis, ventilation will be put in place by the windows being open on buses, and assigned seats so we know where all students are in chance we do have to do contact tracing,” said Lynch, Executive Director of Transportation at CCSD.

Students and drivers are asked to wear masks while on the bus. The school will be notified whenever a student does not have a mask on.

“On a student conduct report form and let the school deal with the consequences,” said Lynch, Executive Director of Transportation at CCSD.

Bus drivers will have masks on board for those who don’t have one.