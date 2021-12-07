Charleston County School District discusses safety protocols following a security scare

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District officials are emphasizing the importance of safety in schools.

This comes after North Charleston Police said a loaded gun was found at North Charleston High School on Monday.

According to a police report, a 14-year-old freshman will face charges after school officials found a handgun in his bookbag.

According to Michael Reidenbach, the Executive Director of Security and Emergency Management at CCSD, the school was not placed on lockdown because there was no immediate threat.

“The information that came forward, lead staff to believe the situation was contained and under control,” said Reidenbach. “The bag where the gun was allegedly located was in the control of a staff member at that point.”

Reidenbach said, though there was not a lockdown, the school was placed on a hold for 15-20 minutes.

“During a hold, we basically clear the halls and stay in our classroom or the room where we are presently located inside the school,” Reidenbach explained. “A lockdown is a more multifaceted approach, it’s really designed to keep you safe from an active intruder, especially an armed intruder.”

CCSD leaders said staff is trained on how to identify and report suspicious activity. The district also uses a threat assessment program.

North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby reminded the community, if you see something, say something.

“We would be very appreciative of them informing the administrative team at school,” said Darby.