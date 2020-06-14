Charleston County School District employee placed on administrative leave after offensive social media remarks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District released a statement regarding offensive remarks that were made by an employee on social media.

“We are extremely disappointed with the outrageous message that one of our employees posted on social media. Such disrespectful and derogatory statements will not be tolerated.” Charleston County School District

The district says the employee has been immediately placed on administrative leave.

The school district added that they do not condone offensive language and their District leaders wanted to ensure that everyone knows and understands that those views are not representative of the values and principles of CCSD.