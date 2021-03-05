Charleston County School District employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine starting next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will administer COVID-19 vaccines to CCSD school-based employees beginning next week.

Each school will have on designated vaccination day over the course of the next few weeks.

Schools will likely shift to an eLearning Day based on the dates faculty receive their vaccinations.

All school-level employees will be eligible to receive the vaccine on the designated day for their school.

District staff members are preparing to use a wing of the former Garrett Academy of Technology campus in North Charleston as the central vaccination center.

The process is subject to change based on the availability and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

A few CCSD schools are working directly with their partners, including Fetter Health Care Network and East Cooper Medical Center, and may have slightly different plans.

School leaders will notify families about their schedule for eLearning Days.