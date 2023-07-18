NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Malcom C. Hursey Montessori School was supposed to welcome hundreds of students to their new building on Spruill Avenue, but the building is months from being complete.

Now the Charleston County School District (CCSD) is having to make other plans.

August 23rd is the first day of school for students in Charleston County.

Just over a month out, some students and teachers have learned they will be switching campuses.

The Malcom C. Hursey Montessori School was supposed to open in August at the renovated Ron McNair campus.

However, the district sent an email Monday night telling families and staff, the building won’t be ready in time, as they say weather delayed construction.

“We definitely again apologize for the inconvenience that’s had,” said Jasmeen Shaw, who is overseeing the project. “Mother nature has not been out best friend out here. We’ve had a lot of rain, we’ve had a lot of high heat. He currently do not have HVAC going on in the building.”

The district says they took steps to try and accelerate the timeline, even hiring additional construction crews and extending their hours, but opening on time is still not feasible.

Officials also say they understand some parents’ frustration with the late notice of the announcement.

“Back on June 10th, we notified parents and teachers of the challenges we’re facing, so we gave them an opportunity to hear what was going on,” Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Borowy said.

Now they’re adjusting by putting Hursey students in the former Morningside Middle School building, about a mile from Hursey’s new building.

The district is reassuring concerned families that Morningside has all the amenities students and teachers will need.

Borowy said, “The one month from now to when school starts, we’ll have the opportunity to refine all of the details that go into this temporary location.”

The district says their hope is when families see the new school, their frustrations will turn into gratitude.

“I’d like to think 6 months from now, a year from now, 2 years from now, this will be way back in the rear-view mirror, because they’ll be enjoying a world class facility,” Borrowy said.

The school district says their goal is to be able to move students from Morningside to this new building over Thanksgiving.