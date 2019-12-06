Charleston County School District holds consolidation meeting, could separate sixth graders

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCBD) – Charleston County School District met at West Ashley High School to talk about the consolidation of middle schools in West Ashley. The meeting left parents with mixed feelings and questions.

Francis Beylotte who has a child in the Charleston County School District says, “I would like to see data that proves that a sixth grade only intermediate school get’s the right outcomes for my child.”

Some parents at the meeting feel like change is necessary. “Well I think a lot of good information was given out about the plans for the new middle schools, says Jerod Frazier, a parent in the district. He also says, “I think sixth graders have a unique need.”

The school district held the meeting at West Ashley High School as an opportunity to provide information and answer questions that parents had before opening the floor for public comments.

Ragan Dubose-Morris said something that raised a concern for her, “an idea was put forward for a sixth grade academy and that would separate many of our students out from their siblings either at elementary or at seventh and eighth grade levels.”

Parents we talked to said they support change but still have concerns with the plans.

“This is about a space issue, this is lack of planning, poor building, and they are trying to reverse engineer some kind of social reason for this and it’s a crock, I don’t buy it.” Francis Beylotte, Parent

Frazier also said “some people are upset about the pace at which things are going and I can get that, I’m a little more fast paced with this because when I see a good idea, I’m all gung-ho I’m for it.”

The Charleston County School District says it will look at several things from other school set-ups to different programs to find the answer.