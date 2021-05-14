Charleston County School District holds local signing day for Early College High School program

CHARLESTON COUNTY S.C. (WCBD) – Four local Lowcountry high school students now have teaching jobs on hold with the Charleston County School District after they graduate from a four-year college.

These select few high school students, not only graduated high school but also graduated this school year with their associates degree.

Due to the Teaching Cadet program, they have definite jobs as teachers on hold for them here in Charleston in a few short years.

“We didn’t really know what to expect coming into the first class of it and how classes were going to go and how we were going to be doing it because it was the first for all of us and our peers but its really exciting now, Lillian Avery, one of the four signees today.

These students are the first group to go through this program at the Early College High School Program, they didn’t know what to expect but they took a chance on themselves and each other to get through this together.

According to Vanessa Venney, the principal at Early College High School, “In the last four years they could have said you know what I don’t want to work this hard I don’t want to pursue my associates degree I don’t need to take college classes I don’t want to come to class during a pandemic when I’m attending class on zoom from home never ever not once did they shy away from what their destiny would be”

The Early College High School program is preparing students to consider teaching as a career from an early age.

They will soon be the future teachers of the Lowcountry.