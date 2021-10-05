Charleston County School District offering free COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Wednesday will begin offering free COVID-19 testing for students and staff.
PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests will both be available. Testing will be offered on weekdays at three locations and Saturdays at one location.
Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
- Laing Middle School (Cafeteria), 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC – 3:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies (Atrium), 1088 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405 – 3:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- West Ashley Center for Advanced Studies (Training Room), 4066 West Wildcat Boulevard, Charleston, SC 29414
Tuesdays and Thursdays,
- Lincoln Campus (Cafeteria), 714 Lincoln Road, McClellanville, SC 29458 – 2:45 p.m to 7:00 p.m.
- C.C. Blaney Campus (Cafeteria), 7184 Route 162, Hollywood, SC 29449 – 2:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- St. John’s High School (Cafeteria), 1518 Main Road, Johns Island, SC 29455 – 3:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturdays
- Burke High School (Cafeteria), 244 President Street, Charleston, SC 29403 – 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Consent forms should be filled out prior to testing. Click here to download.