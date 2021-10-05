Charleston County School District offering free COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Pediatric doctors at MUSC say COVID admissions to Shawn Jenkins Childrens Hospital spiked in August and September. Admissions in these two months account for 40% of all COVID admissions since the start of the pandemic.

Young children are considered to be a vulnerable population because of a lack of vaccination eligibility. Children aged five to eleven cannot be vaccinated. Older children are eligible for vaccination, but according to Dr. Elizabeth Mack, a pediatric doctor at Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, less than 30% of eligible children have completed the vaccination process in South Carolina.