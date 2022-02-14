Charleston County School District officials discuss the distribution of ESSER funds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The discussion continues on how to use millions of dollars of federal relief money in the Charleston County School District.

On Monday, CCSD met for a Committee of the Whole Meeting. During the meeting, Interim Superintendent Donald Kennedy updated officials on the ESSER funds which are to be spent by September 30, 2024.

CCSD officials discussed using the money to ensure all students will read on grade level by 5th grade by 2027. They also have plans to pause decisions on proposals from community-based organizations.

There are just over 70 proposals from various groups in the community on how to distribute the ESSER funds.

On Monday, a group of former CCSD employees met ahead of the board meeting to express their concerns about the delayed use of ESSER funds. The Coalition of CCSD Retired Educators wrote a letter to current CCSD officials in response to the 71 proposals.

They were hoping to have the following questions answered:

What about existing school plans?

Is the selection process of community groups fair and transparent?

What about the role of CCSD administrative staff?

Members of the coalition said they want to see the schools themselves submit proposals “before any funds are given to foundations and non-profits.”

“We are concerned about how we’re going to go about getting people who have to do the work to be the last people to talk. Principals and teachers need to be actively involved and engaged in any planning,” said former CCSD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Barbara Dilligard.

Dr. Dilligard told News 2 she was happy to hear the district plans to hold off on deciding about the 70+ community proposals.

During the CCSD meeting, officials said they will discuss ending the district’s mask mandate at the Feb. 28th meeting. The mandate is currently set to expire March 14.