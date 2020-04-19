Charleston County School District releases altered schedule due to potential severe weather on Monday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District makes some changes to their meal distribution scheduled due to potential severe weather on Monday, April 19.

All school feeding sites and locations served by a school bus will operate on a two-hour delay. Buses will arrive at their stops two hours later than their normally scheduled time.

The locations used as drive-through grab-and-go feeding will operate from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Monday.

These grab-and-go locations include:

St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle

Laing Middle

Harbor View Elementary

School of the Arts

Chicora Elementary

Goodwin Elementary

Ladson Elementary

R.B. Stall High

Haut Gap Middle,

Carolina Voyager

West Ashley Middle

Sanders-Clyde Elementary

E.B. Ellington Elementary

Monday’s Information Technology Repair Bus route is rescheduled for Tuesday at the same times: A.C. Corcoran Elementary School (9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.); Northwoods Middle School (10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.); and R.B. Stall High School (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.).

All Monday morning WiFi bus stops have been canceled, but Monday afternoon WiFi bus stops will remain in effect if the weather permits.