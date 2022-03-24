CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Acceleration Schools Initiative will receive a $50,000 grant to help alleviate issues with teacher burnout, low morale, and retention.

The grant, which is funded by the Novo Foundation’s Equitable Design for Teacher Morale and Retention Program, will also provide assistance with investigating gaps and inequities, engaging diverse populations in problem solving, and co-designing solutions to improve teacher morale, according to the press release.

CCSD is one of 13 school districts around the country participating in the program.

Associate Superintendent of Accelerations Schools, Jacqueline Haynes, said that the grant will enable CCSD to take “a teacher-led approach to the challenges faced by” faculty.

Interim Superintendent Don Kennedy agreed, saying the grant is “an important step in addressing the long-term challenges that have been created by the pandemic.” He went on to say that “quality teachers are the lifeblood” of CCSD, and the district is “committed to ensuring [it is] listening and acting in ways that ensure high-skilled and high-willed professionals are investing in our children.”