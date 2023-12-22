WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is looking to land a huge federal funding opportunity for safety improvements at the Northbridge.

On Thursday, Charleston County leaders voted in favor of reapplying for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to put towards the Better Northbridge project.

The Northbridge connects North Charleston and West Ashley but does not have an option for pedestrians and bikers to get across. The Better Northbridge plan aims to change that with a proposed standalone bike and pedestrian connection alongside the bridge.

“I think it would absolutely help. Again, it would clear up traffic and it would just make it easier for like people like me but a lot of members of my family, they also use bikes as transportation. It would help them a lot too,” said Jonathan Bradsher. He lives in West Ashley and often uses his bike to get around.

RAISE has also been used to fund other projects in the Lowcountry like the Ashley River Crossing. Charleston County has applied for the grant twice in the past for the Northbridge but did not get chosen.

“That particular grant program, federal grant program, it usually takes two or three application attempts to get the application where the feds want it,” explained Katie Zimmerman, the Executive Director of the nonprofit, Charleston Moves.

The organization is working closely with the county to move the project forward. Zimmerman said multiple people have died over the years, attempting to bike over the bridge.

“And the folks who have been killed, bicycling across this bridge, they’ve been on their way to work or on their way home from work or trying to get to important appointments,” Zimmerman said. “They’re not out there recreationally. They have no other option.”

County officials didn’t have an official price update on the Better Northbridge project but guessed it could cost between $50-55 million to construct.

“If the county was able to get this federal grant this time around, you know, that would be a large part of the funding necessary to complete this project at this point, especially given what inflation has done to construction costs,” Zimmerman said.

The county has until February 28th to apply for the grant.