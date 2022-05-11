CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – New information has been released regarding Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) procedures for responding service calls.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano says the agency is reviewing its policies and procedures after a Sunday night deputy-involved collision that left three people dead.

Current policy states when responding to calls, deputies are responsible for evaluating the urgency of the call while deciding between three levels of response.

Responses are divided into three “codes” with one being the least urgent requiring no lights or sirens to be activated by the deputy. Code two denotes a medium level of urgency. Code three is the most critical and requires full activation of lights and sirens by the responding deputies. Deputies are required to inform supervisors of their level of response, which they can change.

When asked, Sheriff Graziano didn’t confidently know whether or not Deputy Emily Pelletier’s lights or sirens were activated prior to the collision.

Another concern for officials is reviewing video from the Pelletier’s dash camera. Sheriff Graziano says it appears the front camera wasn’t recording at the time of the collision but says the South Carolina highway patrol has the equipment and is investigating

“I don’t have that information but I do not believe so, we just don’t have that information,” says Sheriff Graziano. “The video is designed to capture, designed to turn on when the lights are activated or after a collision. It generally captures 30 seconds prior. Right now, we don’t have any data that says that there is any video prior to the collision.”

Sheriff Graziano says the agency will review the response to call policies internally. According to documents provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the policies were last changed between 2013 and 2019 under the previous administration.