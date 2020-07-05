Charleston County Sheriff’s Office provides update on injured deputy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a Charleston County deputy, who was injured in a fatal crash on the Don Holt Bridge on Wednesday, July 1, provides an update on the deputy’s condition.

Deputy Michael Costanzo was assisting a disabled motorist during the accident when another car struck Costanzo’s cruiser and other vehicles at the scene.

Costanzo was severely injured and William Ellise, the driver of the tow truck that was assisting on scene, was pushed off the bridge and killed.

Ellis’ body was recovered the next day.

Deputy Costanzo’s family says he remains in critical condition with severe head trauma, leg injuries and broken bones.

They thanked the community for their continued support.