CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Public Works will conduct paving operations Wednesday near MUSC’s Medical District.

Charleston County Government says Bee Street between Courtney Drive and Rutledge Avenue will be closed early Wednesday morning for paving.

An exact time for paving operations has not been released.

Crews will apply a clear coat on the road followed by light sand, which will be swept up by the end of the day.

Officials say the area will be closed for parking until the roadway is sprayed.