Charleston County waterparks, aquatic centers to reopen Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, Charleston County Waterparks and Aquatic Centers will be able to reopen for the season under new restrictions.

Waterparks across Charleston County like Whirlin’ Waters in North Charleston will reopen under a new set of guidelines. Park General Manager Edmonds Brown says guests at Whirlin’ Waters can expect strict social distancing among other changes

“A lot of steps have been taken to make sure that people do practice social distancing,” says Brown. “There’s stickers on the ground, there’s signs at the front, there’s signs going to be throughout the waterpark.”

Plexiglass, spaced out chairs, and added precautions are among just some of the changes. Brown says Whirlin’ Waters has an advantage.

“The chlorine water works fantastically to sterilize the tubes and the things that it comes in contact with,” says Brown.

One of the changes being made, no inner tubes will be allowed in the wave pool but Brown says the park is doing everything it can to make the guest experience safe.

“There’s a lot of space,” says Brown. “If everybody takes the opportunity to space themselves out, they could do it easily here.”

Many are looking for ways to get their kids out of the house but Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian from Roper St. Francis says social distancing and the wearing of masks remains important.

“Can my child, is it reasonable to expect my child to stay six feet away from people who are not in our household,” says Ellis-Yarian.

Brown says even though there will be some modifications, he’s hoping for the same guest experience.

“Just come out and enjoy it, and practice good social distancing and enjoy your day,” says Brown.

Whirlin’ Waters will also reduce its roughly 4,000 person capacity to 1,050 when the park reopens on Monday.