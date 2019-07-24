Charleston deputies arrest man after chase

Wednesday morning, just after 4:00 a.m., Charleston county deputies were investigating information they received of a male subject, possibly trying to steal from vehicles in a parking lot in the 4600 block of Dorchester Road. 

As deputies patrolled the area, they saw a man quickly enter a vehicle and drive away. 

When they attempted a traffic stop, the driver sped away on Interstate 526 eastbound.  The vehicle proceeded onto I-26 westbound and tried to take the 205 exit, but lost control of the vehicle. After the car was disabled, the suspect ran. 

Deputies caught the suspect, Tyree Louis Frasier after a quick foot chase. He’s now charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Resisting Arrest.

Frasier has since been released from jail on a $10,000 bond. 

