CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This weekend the Charleston Fire Department saved the life of a sea turtle near the area of the Charleston Battery.

The crew was flagged down by someone when they noticed a sea turtle that was entangled in fishing lines and in need of assistance.

The crew notified the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and lowered a ladder over the wall.

The turtle was located, quickly freed, and was able to swim away.