Charleston firefighters demand higher pay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston firefighters gathered outside of the City of Charleston Council meeting, demanding for higher pay.

Firefighter’s say they need more money to put their lives on the line for the city they love.

“We love the city and that’s why we work here. We just want to be able to live in this city,” says Rob Tackett, a CFD firefighter.

The Charleston Fire Association Local 61 is one lowcountry organization speaking out against the cost of firefighter pay in the city. According to the association over 53% of city firefighter’s make less than $17 an hour and entry level firefighter’s and EMT’s make just around $13 an hour.

“We are not asking to be rich, we are firemen. We didn’t get in this profession to be millionaire’s all we want is to be able to live in a city where we can do that,” says Tackett.

Tackett has worked for CFD for 8 years and had to go serve overseas for a few year to come back and buy a home.

“I quit to go to Afghanistan for three years just so I could afford to buy a house in this city,” he says.

Tackett says the high cost of living makes affording housing within city limits difficult and a lot of firefighters commute from Summerville and Moncks Corner.

“I know a couple guys driving over two hours to come work here. A lot of of guys, grown men around 30, have to have roommates,” he says.

City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg responded with a statement of this issue saying:

“City Council and I have been told by our budget folks that, at an average of $61,000 a year, our firefighters are the highest paid in the region. However, to ensure that all our first responders are being paid properly, I’ve directed the city’s HR Department to conduct a comprehensive, top-to-bottom salary review, and to report back to Council with recommendations within 90 days. As we saw so clearly once again this week at the Palms Apartments, our firefighters and police officers are the real, everyday heroes of Charleston, and we need to make sure we’re standing by them, the same way they always stand by our citizens.”

The Charleston Fire association says there are currently 45 positions open with the fire department.