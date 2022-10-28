CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston fire, police and EMS workers were honored on National First Responder’s Day.

“We thank you for what you do. You keep us safe. You make Charleston a real community in what you do,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg during a proclamation ceremony on Friday at Washington Square Park.

He was joined by Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds and Charleston Fire Chief Dan Curia.

Together they recognized and thanked the nearly 400 firefighters and 500 police officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect the people of Charleston.

They also remembered the lives lost along the way.

“Well, I’ll tell you our troops mean everything to me. It’s amazing to me the quality of people we have in our profession,” said Chief Reynolds.

Both departments have been met with challenges over the last few years, including staffing shortages. According to Chief Reynolds, levels are heading in the right direction.

“We’ve worked very hard. There are people from other parts of the country that are coming to Charleston. People want to be a part of the City of Charleston, so we’re attracting some very very good talent,” said the chief.

Meanwhile, at the Charleston Fire Department, many have been calling for a pay increase to meet the city’s cost of living. That issue is also being addressed.

“There’s a proposal with the city to give a nine percent cost of living increase to all employees and then have an additional three percent added to the fire pay plan and also an additional three percent to the police pay plan,” said Chief Curia. “So, the conversations are ongoing.”

The fire chief shared a message of gratitude to his team.

“I know that some days are tough, but our charge is to create a safer community and without fail, you do it better than anybody,” said the Curia.