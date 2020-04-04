Charleston girl celebrates 7th birthday with a “social distancing” party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local girl celebrated her birthday with a social distancing party.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled Sophia’s 7th birthday party, but her mom, Rebecca, rallied their family and friends from Charleston Baptist Church to throw a drive-by birthday parade for Sophia.

Word spread quickly and today Sophia’s teachers, classmates, and neighbors were joined by members of the Charleston Police Department, Saint Andrews Fire Department, the Chick-Fil-A cow, Disney characters, and more for a birthday parade through the neighborhood.

Sophia said the parade was “the best birthday ever”. Her mom was very thankful to the members of the community who took the time to make her little girl feel loved.

From everyone at News 2, happy birthday Sophia!