DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Runners and walkers across the Lowcountry came together Saturday morning for a 5k memorial race, to honor the first responders who died in 9/11.

It’s the 12th annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5k in Charleston, the 17th one happening nationwide the same day.

“It really means a lot to be a part of something so special and never forget what happened on September 11th,” runner, Suzanne Moreland said.

The 5k is sponsored by and raises money for the Travis Manion Foundation, an organization that supports veterans and their families.

Over one thousand runners and walkers participated in the 5k, all to honor the first responders who gave their life 22 years ago.

Moreland said, “Just remembering what our country went through and the sacrifice our first responders made.”

Flags detailed with 9/11 victims’ names lined the finish line.

Some runners say those names are what they thought about the whole way.

“I think about not quitting – that was the theme going in my head,” runner Darnell Hart said.

Hart says it inspired him to finish strong. “When I think about the people who sacrificed their lives on 9/11, I don’t stop.”