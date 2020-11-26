Charleston Hospitality Group delivers meals to healthcare workers at Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several popular charleston restaurants provided meals for frontline workers Thursday at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

More than 100 traditional Thanksgiving dinners were dropped off at the children’s hospital today for frontline workers working around the clock.

“What we’re doing today will make a difference for a new generation behind us to make sure you know when things get tough, you need to get tougher and make sure that you remember all of the people that helped you get here today,” says Charleston Hospitality Group CEO Sam Mustafa.

In a marathon and at times a sprint, frontline workers at MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital have been a part of opening a new building back in February to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic but today was all about receiving some turkey and all the sides.

“It’s means a whole lot, they’ve been under so much stress this whole year so far,” says Sallyann Koontz who serves as Director of Marketing and Communications for the children’s hospital.

The Charleston Hospitality Group delivered the hot meals in addition to pie from Costco. Koontz says she knows how hard it’s been for restaurants and their employees.

“So for them to be here today, it really is just a special meaning to have someone reach out like this and say that we recognize all of your compassion and your sacrifice,” says Koontz.

Restaurants have been forced to limit occupancy and close all together but Koontz says the Lowcountry community is built on togetherness.

“For them to make this additional sacrifice and recognize that hey there’s another group of people who are: A; working today and B; who are stretched pretty thinly, it’s so gracious,” says Koontz.

A Thanksgiving dinner with the bird, some mac and cheese and a slice of pie and while not served in the comfort of their home, Mustafa hopes it’s a bright light in a long year.

“So we’re doing our part as a community to make sure that our frontline workers or the people in the hospitality, anyone in need that we are here to support” says Mustafa.

For Mustafa, it’s about putting others above self during the hard times.

“And feed whoever you can and take care of them and be grateful that they are here with you,” says Mustafa.

The Charleston Hospitality Group’s “Full Belly, Full Hearts” campaign has provided meals and charitable donations to workers across several industries since early spring.