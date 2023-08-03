CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is holding an event to help people in business reach their professional goals.

The City of Charleston Business Services Division is partnering with the Small Business Administration and Veterans Business Outreach Center to host the 4th Annual Lender Matchmaking Event on Friday.

Business owners and entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to connect with potential partners and discuss borrowing options.

“And so, the purpose of it is to provide access to capital to women and minority-owned businesses because we understand that there is always a challenge and a barrier to access for small businesses, particularly women and minority-owned business,” said Ruth Jordan, the Minority and Women’s Business Service Manager for the City of Charleston.

According to organizers, more than 15 lenders will be on site, ready to listen to pitches. Last year, the event had over 100 participants and officials said they expect the same this year.

“I will tell you, every kind of business, whether it may be a construction business or professional services business. We’ve seen startup businesses, we’ve seen businesses that just want to scale or go to the next level. There might be businesses that want to secure a food truck or businesses just looking at expanding in a restaurant,” Jordan explained.

Attendees are encouraged to come prepared with copies of their business plans and financial statements, allowing them to hopefully leave with some new connections.

The event will be held in Bastin Hall at the Citadel, located at 79 Hagood Avenue, from 10 am to 2pm on August 4th. To register, click here. Organizers said registration will also be available at the event.