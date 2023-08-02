CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – An opportunity to brush up on banking skills is coming to Charleston soon.

The City of Charleston is partnering with the Bank On Charleston Coalition to host a safe banking informational workshop on August 30th at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center at 6 pm.

The event will provide tips on starting and maintaining a bank account in a safe and affordable way.

“It will really be about, you know, the general maintenance of a bank account, what it can do for you, how you can build on that, and also we will touch on how it helps your credit score or how you can start to check your credit score and watch that type of thing,” said Mindy Sturm. She is the Director of Mayor’s Office for Children, Youth and Families for the City of Charleston.

Attendees 18 and older will have the chance to open Bank On certified accounts on-the-spot. Officials said the accounts have little to no fees. Those who chose to open the account at the event will be eligible to receive a $100 cash match 60 days later.

Officials said people interested should bring a valid, government-issued photo ID, state ID, or passport.

Organizers said the event will educate on the benefits of banking, a topic not always offered in school, but important, nonetheless.

“It’s not necessarily something that’s taught at the level we need it to be and so I think it’s so important for people to know that there is credit counseling out there that’s available to them,” Sturm said.

To sign up for the event, click here. Organizers said space is limited. Anyone interested in finding out more about other resources can contact Sturm at sturmm@charleston-sc.gov or 843-965-4190.