Charleston hotels preparing to reopen for tourist season amid COVID19

CHARELSTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some of the Lowcountry’s most historic hotels are reopening but with a few differences to make sure guests and employees stay safe.

Guests will soon be able to return to their favorite Charleston hotel as some begin to reopen. Hotel Bennett says while there will be some changes, they’re hoping the experience will be the same.

“We are ready, we are safe, we are clean,” says Hotel Bennett General Manager Marty Wall. “Our employees are well trained and are looking forward to getting back to what they do.”

All the same “Hotel Bennett charm” but with some extra precautions. General Manager Marty Wall says employees will have their temperature checked daily and both guests and employees will be required to wear protective gear.

“We are providing masks, gloves individual sanitizers, hand sanitizers to all guests that arrive,” says Wall. “We’re asking them to wear those masks at all times.”

Wall says the hotel is spreading furniture out and adding additional cleaning measures throughout the hotel.

“All hard surfaces extremely sanitized, obviously the bathroom will receive additional sanitation,” says Wall.

Doug Warner from Explore Charleston says standards for reopening hotels to follow were developed by a group of SCDHEC, Health and City of Charleston officials.

“You’ll notice that the furniture has been moved to allow for more social distancing,” says Warner. “They’re paying even more attention to cleanliness.”

Warner says Explore Charleston is advertising the City of Charleston in drive-able markets and believes visitors will choose the Charleston area as a potential first getaway as more things reopen.

“They want to come to a community where they can walk the big wide streets of King Street and go to parks like Marion Square,” says Warner.

General Manager Marty Wall says the hotel will reopen a little under 50% of its rooms to start out. The hotels restaurants and bars will also reopen but under adjusted hours.