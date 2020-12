CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport and MUSC Health will offer COVID-19 rapid testing for the week of December 21.

Testing will take place on December 21 – December 23 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm in the Daily Parking Garage located at 5500 International Boulevard, North Charleston SC.

Officials say tests require a high-sensitivity nasal swab and result are typically available within 15-30 minutes.

You will be notified via email of your results.