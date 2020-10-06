Charleston International Airport officials are encouraged by slow, steady rise in passengers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Travelers are slowly returning to the skies above the Charleston International Airport. The encouraging news for airport officials comes just as the holiday season approaches, officials say it’s an encouraging sign.

Current passenger counts are roughly a third of the normal average but airport leaders say the numbers are on a steady rise from where they were earlier this year. Travelers believe the airport is taking the right measures to keep passengers safe.

“I feel okay I mean everybody has their mask on keeping a pretty good distance,” says traveler Hailee Servais.

Passenger counts at the airport are down roughly 65%, despite the drop travelers say it’s not necessarily a bad thing during the pandemic.

“I feel like it definitely does help especially with the social distancing,” says Servais. “If it was more crowded everybody is more hyper about it.”

Airport officials agree, they say passenger count numbers have been on a steady rise after being down more than 95% in April.

“We’re encouraged, the numbers are coming back up slowly but surely,” says Elliot Summey who serves as the CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. “We’re doing better than most of the country as far as recovery, we’re about ten points higher than most other airports.”

Travel is down but upgrades at the airport have continued to march forward, Summey says he’s hopeful for a stronger month in November.

“As people are coming in for their holiday travel, for Thanksgiving. they’re going to see the airport looking a lot more like it used to,” says Summey.

Among the upgrades coming to the Charleston International Airport is a state-of-the-art parking garage set to open in November.

“It feels more like a building than it does a parking garage, it’s very open and airy,” says Summey. “Lots of natural light so it feels safe, we’re using a lot of technology in our garage.”

And while it is too early to tell, airport officials say past holidays point to signs of a strong Thanksgiving passenger count.

“Tt’s hard to say now but certainly the 4th of July week and Labor Day week we saw it grow by several thousands,” says Summey.

For Servais, staying healthy is a responsibility for both the airport and passengers alike.

“Just try to social distance as much as possible, wash their hands, keep their masks on,” says Servais. “Just be cautious about it and considerate of others.”

This morning, Charleston International Airport was ranked among the top ten airports in the country by Conde Nest Traveler, Summey says the hard work to keep passengers healthy while continuing upgrades played a role in the designation.

Airport leaders are planning to open the new parking garage on November 19th with a ribbon cutting ceremony.