Charleston Jewish Federation to host virtual memorial service for Israel’s fallen soldiers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Jewish Federation will host a virtual Yom HaZikaron event via Zoom on Monday, April 27 at 11:00 AM.

Yom HaZikaron is Israel’s official Remembrance Day since 1963.

The group will use this event to remember fallen Israeli soldiers and to also hear first-hand stories of 3 women who have been supported by the Israeli organization “The Girlfriends of Fallen Soldiers”(GFIDF), which is the only organization in Israel that caters to the unmarried partners of fallen soldiers.

The GFIDF stands with grieving partners during their most difficult times and assists them through the process of rebuilding their lives after their loss.

Among the women who will be sharing their stories will be the Charleston Jewish community’s Israeli emissary, Naama Fux.

The program will also include a Jewish Remembrance ceremony and is free and open to the public.

Clich here to register for the event.