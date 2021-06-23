Charleston leaders at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Gathering Center in Gadsen Green

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders gathered today in Downtown Charleston on Wednesday morning to celebrate the completion of a new space for the community.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on flood street to celebrate the groundbreaking of a Gathering Center opening in Gadsden Green.

A place for the community to gather together after a long time coming. Now, all eyes are on the future.

“We are all about the future and we want to see the future of this community have the best resources and best tools available to succeed,” said Officer Phelps with the Charleston Police Department.

There are two buildings, the first is a place for adults to get help and apply for jobs and serve as a business center. The other is for the kids to enjoy.

“I am most excited for the piano and for the books in there that I can read and the bikes and other stuff,” said Journey Nelson, resident.

It’s more than just fun though, it’s a place to do school work with provided wifi from the school system and offer mentorship programs. Children will also receive help from volunteers from the Charleston Police Department and College of Charleston.

“When we have little girls who are smiling and can’t wait to get in here and now they are saying they have access to a computer and internet, it is a good feeling of success for today,” said Officer Phelps.

This area is now open and serves as a place for the community to come together.