CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking to replace their current Downtown Plan with what they are calling the Peninsula Plan.

Back in 1999, the city adopted the Downtown Plan which officials said mainly focused on the middle and lower parts of the peninsula. The plan addressed growth and development while striving to maintain a good quality of life for citizens.

The upper portion of the peninsula has grown in recent years, transitioning from industrial facilities to more mixed-use commercial and residential developments.

“Downtown has shifted from just being in the lower part of the peninsula to really encompassing the entire peninsula,” said Robert Summerfield, the Director of Planning, Preservation, & Sustainability for the City of Charleston.

Leaders are responding to this change with the Peninsula Plan. It will cover a wide array of issues and concerns that could impact the future of the area.

“It will have policy recommendations related to requirements for addressing gentrification, displacement of existing neighborhoods and residential areas,” said Summerfield.

According to Summerfield, there is not currently a lot of guidance for what development in that area should look like – which is another reason for the proposed plan.

Employees at Santi’s Restaurante Mexicano on Meeting Street said they have witnessed the evolution of the upper peninsula throughout their 19 years in business.

“It’s grown a lot the past three years. Its doing so quickly and faster that I like it. I like progress. I like when people move to this side,” said Javier Maya.

Officials hope to have the plan done within the next 12-18 months.