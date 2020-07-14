Charleston leaders implement additional COVID-19 mitigation measures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council met on Tuesday to discuss cracking down on COVID-19 precautions. They passed additional mitigating measures, intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, as Charleston emerges as a hotspot.

According to the City of Charleston, additional protective measures include:

Amended mask requirement clarifying that it applies to all areas of the city

Increased penalties for noncompliance

50% capacity in bars and restaurants

No amplified music after 9 p.m.

Provision allowing businesses to refuse to serve customers who fail to wear mask after being informed of the ordinance and provided a copy

Businesses will be subject to penalties for failure to comply with capacity and music restrictions

Added enforcement by the Fire Marshal, Charleston Police Department and Building Inspections Division, in addition to Livability Code Enforcement Officers

The following measures, already in place, will remain in effect, according to the city:

No alcohol service after 11 p.m.

Restrictions on senior and correctional facilities

Movie theaters and public venues closed

Authority granted to law enforcement to dispense gatherings of 3 or more

Masks are required in all public indoor spaces and within 6 feet of others outdoors

No social gatherings of 10 or more on city property

Retail businesses are required to post social distancing signage and one-way aisle marking

The vote in favor of the additional measures was almost unanimous, with Harry Griffin being the lone “nay” vote.

The amended ordinance also increases fines for those without a mask. The first offense will result in a $100 fine, the second offense a $200 fine and a third offense a $500 fine. Although officials say they will continue to focus on education as the preliminary response.

For two weeks the message has been education when it comes to enforcement of the mandate. Now as case numbers across the Lowcountry continue to spike, leaders are hoping stricter penalties will encourage more to take safety precautions.

“I think it’s a good idea because I’m at the age that I just wonder why people don’t wear a mask,” says Chuck Jones, visiting from Myrtle Beach.

City leaders are calling current COVID-19 trends “concerning and dangerous.” And despite the spike in cases, some are still following precautions loosely.

“I would say you probably only got around thirty percent wearing a mask and the rest of them aren’t,” says Jones.

While council expressed concerns about the impact to businesses, they feared that the impact of a potential second shutdown would be much worse. They reasoned that these lesser measures, while still damaging to some extent, are preferable to the virus getting even more out of control, overwhelming the healthcare system, and causing a second economic shutdown.

“We’re trying to strike a balance between you know the needs of our citizens and our visitors and our businesses with the needs to keep everyone safe,” says Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston.

Scaff, says the city is hoping to reverse it’s hotspot status developed in recent weeks..

“Remind folks of how serious this really is so we’re having to take measure in terms of enforcement that will help to get that point across,” says Scaff.

City leaders and employees, residents and visitors all share a stake in changing current COVID trends in the City.

“We have a responsibility to listen to them and they’re urging us to wear masks and to practice social distancing,” says Scaff.

Jones says if a $500 dollar fine isn’t enough to get someone to wear a mask, he doesn’t know what is.

“If after paying a five hundred dollar fine and they ain’t got enough sense to wear a one dollar mask well then they’re too ignorant to even understand why they should wear one,” says Jones.