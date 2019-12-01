Charleston Leaders is kicking off Giving Tuesday early with their holiday party fundraiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Kick off Giving Tuesday early with Charleston Leaders at their holiday party fundraiser at Halls Chophouse.

This is happening on Monday, December 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Halls Chophouse’s signature events space (5 Faber Street, Charleston). The party is free to attend, however, there is a capacity limit of 100 people.

Charleston Leaders is a local non-profit that is working to grow leadership in our community, with programs dedicated to creating leaders and opportunities for kids K-12 grade. The organization generates skill development through business and community activities while fostering personal growth.

“We truly care about the community we live in, the business we engage with, the people we interact with and the children who are our future leaders.”

Charleston Leaders’ work has empowered more than 1500+ children in two Berkeley County Schools to learn and lead because of the community’s support and belief. Through their Giving Tuesday Kickoff Holiday Party, your donation will help the organization impact another 700 students to be future leaders.

Making a donation is a way of reaching out a helping hand. By providing even a small donation, you can be part of an effort to provide leadership training in K-12 and beyond.