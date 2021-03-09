Charleston leaders preparing for increase in tourism as CDC urges delay of non-essential travel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling for people to delay non-essential travel and vacations until more people have been vaccinated. The move is leaving some tourists and tourism experts with questions.

Tourism numbers and hotel occupancy rates have been on a steady rise across the Lowcountry and are expected to continue a steady climb heading into Spring and Summer. The reason why? People say they’re just anxious to book a trip.

“I mean everybody has been pinned up so they’re ready to get out and actually get back to normal life so I get that completely,” says Lee Tillman, visiting Charleston from Hartsville, S.C..

Triple A says February travel sales were up 99% from the same month a year ago. Charleston Tourism leaders say they saw an increase starting Valentines’ Day Weekend.

“There’s a pent-up demand and people have been inside,” says Doug Warner, Vice President of Media and Innovation for Explore Charleston.

Despite the CDC urging people to not travel, more are taking to the air and hitting the roads. More are traveling domestically where restrictions remain in place. Warner says the city stands to see an increase in visitors.

“And so we’ve seen it over the last couple of weeks with increased traffic at the airport, our hotel bookings over the weekends have been strong,” says Warner.

The CDC recommends non-essential travel should wait until more are people have been vaccinated. Warner says Charleston has seen it’s highest number of tourists in a year and he believes mask mandates and warmer weather could continue to attract more people than normal.

“Our drive market is about two or three times further than we thought it was, where people are willing to come and stay longer in places that they know they can keep their families safe,” says Warner.

Mask mandates and safety measures are sticking around for a while longer in the City of Charleston but the Holy City is welcoming those ready to get out of the house with open arms.

“Charleston is built on hospitality and welcoming visitors and we’re going to continue to do that,” says Warner.

And for some, the decision of whether or not to travel and vacation this Spring or Summer comes down to safety and comfortability.

“I don’t think there’s any harm in doing it,” says Tillman. “I just think you need to be smart about it. I don’t think you need to go out and go to a rave every night.”

Triple A says if cruise ships return to the water sometime this year and air fare remains low, they predict travel could see a boom to close out 2021. Looking ahead to 2022, Triple A says if you’re planning on taking a vacation, you should book as soon as possible before rates go up or things sell out.