CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The community is mourning the death of Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, after he passed away Monday following a battle with cancer.

In just the 5 years he was police chief of Charleston, Chief Reynolds became a highly honored and respected figure in the community.

It was an instant connection between Chief Reynolds, and former North Charleston Chief Reggie Burgess.

“It was natural because we’re both Christians, and then it became more natural because we were law enforcement, we love our profession,” Burgess said.

The two used their law enforcement bond, as well as their faith, to fight for the Lowcountry community together.

“He actually helped transform law enforcement inside as well as the mentality and perception of law enforcement outside,” Burgess said.

With tears in his eyes, Burgess remembers the last words Reynolds said to him.

Burgess said, “He said I love you, he said keep doing what you’re doing, and he told me that we will see each other again.”

Chief Reynolds passed Monday night at the age of 56.

He died less than a week after announcing he was ending chemotherapy and entering hospice care.

“Our hearts are breaking in the city of Charleston today,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said.

Mayor Tecklenburg also shared a special bond with Reynolds, saying he became like a brother to him over the years.

“I never dreamed that when he came to work 5 years ago, that a mayor and police chief would become such good friends,” Tecklenburg said.

In downtown Charleston, flags are at half-staff to honor Reynolds’ legacy, which Mayor Tecklenburg says is one of compassion and love.

“You could look at his resume and know that he had all the right qualifications to be a top police officer, a police chief. But he had the heart. He had the love that really is an amazing combination,” Tecklenburg said.

When a memorial is held Governor McMaster ordered that flags at the state house fly at half-staff as well.

Tuesday night Charleston City Council honored Reynolds’ service to the community through a prayer before their meeting. His widow was in attendance.

Visitation will be Sunday and the funeral will be Tuesday, May 30 at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant.