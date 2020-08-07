Charleston man arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of man who showed obscene material to a minor over the course of two weeks.

According to the affidavit, the crime was conducted between the dates of July 20, 2018 and August 5, 2018 in Edisto Island.

Deputies say Shawn Patrick McDonald, 49, showed the child inappropriate adult movies on his phone.

During an interview with authorities, the child said McDonald would touch her inappropriately while showing her the movies.

Patrick has been charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor Third Degree.