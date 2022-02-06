Charleston man feels effects of nationwide flight cancellations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of flights have been cancelled over the past few days, which disrupted many travelers plans. A Lowcountry resident shared his experience with several of his flights being cancelled in the span of 24 hours.

Kevin Hollinshead was on his way back from vacationing in Jamaica when suddenly, trouble in paradise.

“I was supposed to fly out at one o’clock and American Airlines sent me a text,” Hollinshead said. “I just happened to look at my phone, because I’m a member of their club, and it said that I had to reschedule my flight. And I said, ‘What?'”

Hollinshead found two alternate flights, but those got cancelled, too. He worried he’d be stranded in another country.

“The American Airlines crew at Montego Bay were exceptionally good,” he said. “They found space for me on a flight going to Miami to get me back to the states.”

In Miami, just when he thought he was clear for takeoff back to Charleston, he faced another round of cancellations.

“I got comfortable,” Hollinshead said. “Then, I heard somebody talking from Charleston. It was a bunch of people, about 200 from Charleston. They said, ‘You know the flight got cancelled?’ And I said, ‘What? What?'”

And Hollinshead wasn’t alone.

“Everybody from Charleston started congregating and started talking and they said, ‘You see that long line over there? That is American Airlines customer service line.’ And it was about 2000 people or better in that line,” he said.

Hollinshead finally made it back home Sunday morning, but arrived empty-handed.

“When I got to Charleston,” he said. “I found out they lost my luggage.”

Now, he says he’s hesitant to fly again.

“I’m a little scared about using them again,” Hollinshead said. “I’m going to see what they say. I’m going to sit back and watch them for a little while.”

News 2 has reached out to American Airlines but have yet to receive a response.