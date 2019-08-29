Charleston man wins $25K a year for life

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man was on his way to a fishing trip when he caught a $25,000 a year for life lottery win.

According to the news release, the winner told lottery officials he stopped at the Circle K on Bessemer Road in Mount Pleasant to buy sandwiches for the fishing trip at the attached Subway. While he was in line to pay for chips he decided to carry out a Lucky for Life ticket too.

“It was a quick pick,” he told lottery officials of his split-second decision to play the lottery. The $2 Lucky for Life ticket matched the first five numbers drawn 5, 6, 16, 19, and 27 but missed the Lucky Ball number “9” in the Monday, July 29 drawing.

The news release stated that the winner chose the one-time cash payment of $390,000 over the $25,000 a year for LIFE prize.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.