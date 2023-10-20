CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding, cost of living and public safety were just some of the topics discussed at Thursday’s mayoral forum, and News 2 also heard from voters following the event.

The City of Charleston’s six mayoral candidates took center stage at Synagogue Emanu-el in West Ashley as News 2’s Carolyn Murray posed several questions to each of them.

Those questions ranged from the future of the Sumar Street development to public safety and the resounding effects of the Israel-Hamas conflict here in the Lowcountry.

News 2 will host a Charleston Mayoral Debate on Thursday, October 26, starting at 8:00 p.m.