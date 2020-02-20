Charleston Miracle holds candlelight vigil to honor Alex Guerrero

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s been two years since College of Charleston student Alex Guerrero passed away. Tonight, he was celebrated by the lives that he touched with a candlelight vigil.

Guerrero fought a 3-year long battle with a rare form of cancer called Osteosarcoma. His mother, Pati Guerrero, says that his sickness never stopped him from living a full life.

“Alex had an imprinted smile. It wasn’t just a smile because there was warmth behind it,” she says.

He attended the College of Charleston, volunteered at MUSC’s Children’s Hospital and was a counselor at Camp Happy Days; where he met his wife, Morgan.

“He made everyone feel like they were his best friend,” she says.

While the two had talked about getting married down the road, however, Alex’s cancer progressed to terminal.







“It just kind of happened,” says Morgan. “He got down on his only knee and proposed to me with the most gorgeous ring in the entire world and of course I said yes.”

The two were married for less than a week before he passed away. Morgan says that she still feels him with her every single day.

“I have had the most strength in the past 2 years than I have had my entire life,” she says.

Alex’s mother also spoke at tonight’s vigil and told stories of his childhood and the person she was proud to raise. She says that her biggest goal is to make sure that his memory stays alive.

“I trust that all these people that showed up today will take a part of Alex and have them in his heart,” she says. “They have an angel whether they want to or not.”

This vigil was a part of Charleston Miracle at CofC’s efforts to continue Alex’s legacy at the school. This week they are holding various events to honor him and raise money for MUSC’s Children’s Hospital.

The next event will be tomorrow from 10-4 on George Street in Downtown Charleston. Alex’s family, friends, and his beloved Jeep will be in attendance.

For more information on donating, click here.